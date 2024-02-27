“Japan in autumn – Honshu”: A Lecture is Presented By the KLTE Friends’ Circle

The Circle of Friends of Kossuth Lajos University is to hold a presentation entitled “Japan in autumn – Honshu”.

At the event, Dr. Mária Papp (Institute of Biology and Ecology) will give a lecture entitled “Japan in autumn – Honshu”. The presentation will take place on February 29th, 2024 (Thursday) at 5 p.m. in room M426 of the Mathematical Institute of the University of Debrecen.

For more information, visit the website of the Circle of Friends.

– Dr. István Gaál is the president of the Association –

Photo: Lajos Kossuth University Friends’ Circle Association website.