Scandinavian Film Festival brings premieres and award-winning cinema to Debrecen

From September 25 to 28, Debrecen joins the nationwide program of the Scandinavian Film Festival, offering four days immersed in the unique world of Nordic cinema. This year’s program is especially exciting, featuring four premieres alongside acclaimed festival favorites.

All films will be screened in their original language with Hungarian subtitles in the Soós Imre Hall.

Premiere Screenings

The Eagles of the Republic (Swedish-French thriller, dir. Tarik Saleh, 2025)

September 25, 19:45

Set in Cairo, this closing chapter of Saleh’s trilogy follows a famous Egyptian actor who becomes entangled with the regime’s elite — and with the mysterious wife of a general.

Drømmer / Dreams (Norwegian drama, dir. Dag Johan Haugerud, 2024)

September 26, 19:45

A teenage girl’s secret love diary forces her family to confront their own unspoken desires and past regrets in this intimate exploration of truth, memory, and fiction.

Den sidste viking / The Last Viking (Danish satirical comedy, dir. Anders Thomas Jensen, 2025)

September 27, 19:45

Two brothers, one fresh out of prison and the other struggling with memory loss, search for buried loot in a darkly funny journey of identity and redemption.

Den svenska torpeden / The Swedish Torpedo (Swedish romantic drama/sports film, dir. Frida Kempff, 2024)

September 28, 19:45

Based on true events, the film tells the inspiring story of Sally Bauer, who in 1939 set out to become the first Scandinavian to swim across the English Channel, defying both war and convention.

Best of Scandinavian Cinema

In addition to premieres, audiences can revisit some of the most acclaimed Nordic films of recent years:

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, 2022) – September 25, 17:00

Tuesday Club (Sweden, 2022) – September 26, 17:45

Out Stealing Horses (Norway-Sweden-Denmark, 2019) – September 27, 17:15

Another Round (Denmark, 2020) – September 28, 17:30

Tickets are available at regular cinema prices online or at the Apollo cinema box office from September 13.

Venue: Soós Imre Hall, Debrecen