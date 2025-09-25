Debrecen University hosts outdoor welcome picnic for new international law students

The Faculty of Law at Debrecen University welcomed its new international students at an outdoor picnic on Wednesday. The Welcome Day – Freshman Picnic aimed not only to introduce participants to the academic programs necessary for their degrees but also to provide a relaxed environment to get to know the faculty, Hungarian culture and customs, and the city of Debrecen.

Zsolt Hajnal, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law (ÁJK), highlighted that the faculty is proud that more international students choose its programs each year, with nearly sixty students starting their studies this year. The English-language, two-semester European and International Business Law LLM program proved especially popular, with almost thirty students admitted. Many graduates of this program stay at the faculty and join the doctoral school.

“Through the Welcome Day – Freshman Picnic, we aim to give our international students a relaxed, informal introduction to our programs, the Marton Géza Doctoral School of Law, the Student Union, and the Preator College of Advanced Studies. We want freshmen and current international students to feel welcomed and valued, and to enjoy being part of our community,” Hajnal explained.

During the afternoon program, native English lecturer Daniel Haitas — who earned his law degree in Australia and his PhD at DE ÁJK — introduced participants to Hungarian culture in a session titled “Puskás, Paprika, Pálinka, and More? Hungary Through a Foreigner’s Eyes.” Topics included cultural blending and the meanings of Hungarian symbols.

Hajnal added: “We hope that the Welcome Day – Freshman Picnic will help international students integrate into the faculty community and encourage them to participate in research and contribute to building the faculty’s international connections after graduation.”

Most of this year’s incoming international law students come from Vietnam, Bangladesh, Jordan, and China.

