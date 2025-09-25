Wizz Air achieves record passenger numbers and improved punctuality during summer

Wizz Air improved all key punctuality metrics this summer while operating more flights than ever before and carrying a record number of passengers. According to the airline’s statement to MTI on Thursday, the improvements were supported not only by Wizz Air’s extraordinary internal measures but also by better performance from Hungarian air traffic control.

The airline highlighted that between May and August, Wizz Air carried more than 2.6 million passengers in Hungary, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Over these four months, the airline operated nearly 12,000 flights from Budapest and Debrecen. Despite the increased number of flights, there were no significant delays.

Wizz Air’s on-time performance in Hungary improved by more than 63 percent compared to the same period last year. Approximately 70 percent of flights departed within 15 minutes of schedule, while the share of flights delayed more than three hours was only 0.5 percent. These longer delays typically occur as the airline works to avoid cancellations and ensure passengers reach their intended destinations.

The statement also noted that flight cancellations this summer were mainly due to the Middle East crisis and airspace closures. Excluding these, Wizz Air canceled only six Hungary-bound flights, caused by the French air traffic controllers’ strike and Birmingham Airport closures.

The airline reported that punctuality improved across its entire network, while on average, one of its aircraft took off every 90 seconds. In July, Wizz Air reached 1,000 daily flights carrying more than 200,000 passengers, with a 99.8 percent completion rate, the best in Europe. Between May and August, nearly 24.5 million passengers flew on about 120,000 flights.

A key factor in Wizz Air’s improved performance was HungaroControl, which provided significantly higher air traffic control capacity than last year in both terminal areas — for departing and arriving flights — and high-altitude sectors for overflights. This efficiency increase allowed a 5 percent growth in southeast European traffic, including Hungary, while maintaining smooth operations. Eurocontrol also highlighted HungaroControl’s performance in its latest report.

This year, Wizz Air announced its Customer First Compass program, a €14 billion investment to enhance operations and passenger experience in the coming years. The program includes cutting-edge technology upgrades, reliability improvements, and higher-level customer support.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 237 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and transported 62.8 million passengers in 2024. The company’s revenue increased by 3.8 percent last year, exceeding €5 billion. Net profit declined to €213.9 million in the financial year ending March 2025, down from €365.9 million the previous year.

(MTI)