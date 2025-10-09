The 160-year-old Csokonai National Theatre in Debrecen has announced a drawing competition

The Csokonai Theatre is inviting children to put their theatrical experiences on paper as part of the theatre’s anniversary drawing competition. The winning drawings will be exhibited in the theatre’s historic building – and valuable prizes will also be awarded!

On October 7, 2025, the Csokonai National Theatre celebrated a historic moment: exactly 160 years ago, on October 7, 1865, Debrecen’s first and only stone theatre opened its doors. To commemorate the occasion, the theatre staff are now asking young artists from primary and secondary schools to capture their many exciting theatrical memories. A drawing competition has been announced.

Theme of the competition: To Me, Csokonai

Submissions should depict the theatre building or memories related to a performance. Both primary and secondary school students can participate with A4-sized drawings created using any technique of their choice. The deadline for submissions is December 1, and the results will be announced on December 6.

The professional jury for the competition will consist of the theatre’s set painters. Each participant may submit only one drawing. Award-winning works will be exhibited, and the artists will receive valuable prizes.

Submissions should be sent to the following address, with the participant’s name, school, class, and email written on the back of the drawing:

4024 Debrecen, Kossuth utca 10.