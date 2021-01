Sofar Debrecen is back – online!

We bring you 7 fantastic minigigs via stream throughout this weekend from our intimate listening room – with awesome and fresh Hungarian musicians. Of course, we keep their names in secret until the show.

Check all 20-min-long concerts live on our FB page

SATURDAY

15:30

17:00

18:30

SUNDAY

14:30

16:00

17:15

18:30