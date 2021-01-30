After Debrecen, the University Model Change Was Voted in Szeged and Pécs

The Senate of the University of Pécs supported the model change of the institution.

The university wrote in a statement that at a special meeting of the Senate on Friday, they voted for the model change with 29 yes, 9 no and 1 abstention. It was reported that intensive discussions took place before the meeting, including in faculty forums where the rector’s leadership was also represented.



According to the announcement of PTE, the proposal for a resolution includes, among other things, ensuring the free exercise of education, research, artistic activity, strengthening the powers of the senate, preserving the unity of the university, including all faculties, units and clinics.



The Senate of the University of Szeged supported the change of model



On Friday, the majority of the Senate of the University of Szeged (SZTE) supported the transformation of SZTE from a budgetary institution into a higher education institution maintained by a state-founded public benefit foundation, the public relations directorate of SZTE informed MTI.



According to the statement, the Senate made its decision after several weeks of preliminary consultation, informing university citizens. At its extraordinary meeting, the main body of the University of Szeged agreed that the University of Szeged should embark on a path that opens up new perspectives for the university, the city and the region.