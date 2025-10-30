Dániel Vadász appointed director of the Csokonai National Theater in Debrecen

Dániel Vadász has been appointed director of the Csokonai National Theater in Debrecen for a five-year term, from November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2030, according to a decision made by the city council on Thursday.

After the employment of the previous director, Szabolcs Zoltán Mátyássy, ended on August 31, 2025, Vadász Dániel took over as acting director from September 1. Earlier that month, the theater also hosted the national opening ceremony of the theater season.

Vadász began his career as an opera singer at the Csokonai Theater in 1993. He earned a law degree in 2000 and went on to achieve success in numerous leading roles as a member of both the Szeged National Theater and the Hungarian State Opera House. Between 2013 and 2022, he worked as the artistic director of the Budavári Palace Concert, the founder of Coopera, the festival director of the Debrecen Summer Festival, and the communications director of the Theater Olympics, according to the theater’s press release.

The newly appointed director was quoted as saying that, beyond professional excellence, he considers it essential for the organization to be guided by mutual respect, teamwork, and the belief that every member of the company—both artists and backstage staff—forms part of a shared creative community.

“I emphasized this in my application as well, and I am delighted that for the next five years, I will be part of this ensemble,” he added.

The statement also noted that the appointment opens new perspectives for the Csokonai National Theater. Vadász aims to make the institution not only a leading cultural center of Debrecen, but also a significant player in the region, the country, and the international cultural scene.