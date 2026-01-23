Debrecen Culture Foundation honors artists on Hungarian Culture Day

As part of its tradition, the Debrecen Culture Foundation presented its Debrecen Culture Award and creative scholarships in connection with Hungarian Culture Day. The event took place on January 22, 2026, in the Munkácsy Hall of the Déri Museum, the city administration reported.

Founded in 1991, the Debrecen Culture Foundation aims to support the intellectual and cultural life of the city, fostering artistic and cultural initiatives of individuals, institutions, and ensembles, and promoting cultural relations both domestically and abroad.

This year, the awardees were welcomed by Dr. Mihály Duffek, professor emeritus at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen and chairman of the Foundation’s board. He noted that the Debrecen Culture Award recognizes a lifetime of achievement, while the creative scholarship is intended for future development.

The Debrecen Culture Award honors outstanding contributions in social and natural sciences, as well as lasting achievements in cultural life. In 2026, the Foundation awarded two individuals: Lilla Nagyné Lövei, music educator and founder/leader of Hangbújócska Zenebölcsi, and Éva Nuridsány, painter and enamel artist.

Lilla Nagyné Lövei has been a key figure in Debrecen’s cultural and educational life for nearly 20 years. After studying at the Kodály Zoltán Music Secondary School and the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music, she gained extensive experience as a music teacher and working with young children. Her unique method, “Hangbújócska,” is based on Hungarian rhymes, folk songs, and lap games. The program combines musical play with a broader mission to promote artistic appreciation and community building among families, introducing children to the joy of music and traditional Hungarian culture from an early age.

Éva Nuridsány, with roots in Csíkszereda, merges quiet reflection with deep intellectual heritage in her art. Her painting forms a bridge between Transylvanian roots, family traditions, and modern Hungarian visual arts. Respect for heritage and tradition informs her unique style, making her a prominent figure in the national visual arts scene. Her works are included in several public collections, reflecting a philosophy that seeks to experience and understand the world, not just see it.

The Foundation also supports local artists, art professionals, researchers, writers, and cultural/traditional groups through creative scholarships. In 2026, six individuals (János Komiszár, István Lente, Dr. Ádám Novák, Zsuzsa Szász, Judit Törökné Vajda, and Emese Lévai) and one association (Cívisporta Nonprofit Cultural Civil Association) received scholarships.

János Komiszár, painter, plans to use his scholarship to publish two major works: a book on László Holló, Kossuth Prize-winning painter, with 300 color images, and a publication marking 20 years of the National High School Student Art Exhibition.

István Lente, designer and visual artist, aims to strengthen recognition of modern image graphics in Debrecen. He will use the scholarship for printing and exhibiting his digital artworks and for a four-part lecture series on digital graphics at the Downtown Creative Studio.

Historian Dr. Ádám Novák will create a short educational film showcasing original objects, manuscripts, coins, and paintings related to the Battle of Mohács, marking its 500th anniversary, in cooperation with the city’s collections and the University of Debrecen Historical Institute.

Visual artist Zsuzsa Szász, active in the city’s art life, plans exhibitions combining paintings with textile installations.

Dance educators/choreographers Judit Törökné Vajda and Emese Lévai will present the dance theater performance “Vaszilisza,” focusing on overcoming life challenges with patience and faith, promoting self-acceptance and empathy among youth.

The Cívisporta Association, dedicated to local history for nearly a decade, will expand Debrecen’s street name database, traffic records, and architectural heritage collection on its website civisporta.hu, now part of the Cívis Heritage Registry.

The event featured a performance by Zoltán Tordai, one of Hungary’s most outstanding primás musicians.

Photo: debrecen.hu