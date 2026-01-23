November 2025 average wages rise in Hungary

In November 2025, the gross average wage of full-time employees was HUF 756,400, while the net average wage was HUF 525,900. Gross wages increased by 8.9%, net wages by 10.2%, and real wages by 6.2% compared to the same month the previous year, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

The rise in net wages exceeded that of gross wages due to the higher family allowance introduced on July 1, 2025, and the allowance for mothers with three children effective from October 1, 2025, the office noted.

The median gross wage reached HUF 600,000, and the median net wage HUF 417,900, representing increases of 10.1% and 10.5% compared to November 2024.

In November 2025, the regular gross wage (excluding premiums, bonuses, and one-off payments) was HUF 665,100, up 8.7% from the same month in 2024. By sector, regular gross wages were HUF 653,100 in enterprises, HUF 679,100 in the budget sector, and HUF 739,500 in the nonprofit sector, increasing by 7.5%, 10.4%, and 14.4% year-on-year, respectively.

Real wages rose by 6.2% compared to November 2024, while consumer prices increased by 3.8% over the same period.

From January to November 2025, the gross average wage of full-time employees was HUF 697,300, and the net average wage was HUF 481,100. Gross wages increased by 9.1%, and net wages by 9.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, the KSH reported.

