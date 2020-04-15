Production Has Been Restarted in the Bus Factory in Debrecen

In its factory in Debrecen, Inter Traction Electrics Kft. restarted manufacturing buses first in the country – after a temporary, two-week suspension of production –, as it was announced on 9 April 2020.

The company suspended production due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, and now it has been restarted, respecting the necessary safeguard measures. György Kossa, Chief Executive Officer of the parent company, ITK Holding Zrt. said at the press conference: in the present situation it was still most important for them to do their utmost to protect the health of their employees and that of their families. Furthermore, they trusted that the step they had taken would contribute to achieving economic stability both in the region of Debrecen and in the country. György Kossa added that the order book of their factory was full until the end of the year, and they intended to fulfil orders.

debrecen.hu

pixabay