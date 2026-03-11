Exhibition of Zsófia Antalka’s works ppens at MODEM

MODEM warmly invites all interested visitors to the opening of the exhibition /formatíva by Zsófia Antalka on March 19 at 17:30 in the Project Space.

The opening will be inaugurated by Dr. Anna Keszeg, cultural researcher and lecturer at MOME.

Zsófia Antalka, a young visual artist from Debrecen, will present her solo exhibition /formatíva from March 20 to May 23, 2026, at MODEM Project Space. The exhibition centers on the question of how form is created and how the process of creation itself becomes an artwork.

For years, the artist has produced small- and large-scale bead curtains using techniques reminiscent of pre-industrial craftsmanship. Her earlier works explored contradictions between art and mass production, as well as the identity-shaping physical and biological aspects of femininity, often organized around a central symbol.

The uniqueness of /formatíva lies in its focus not on thematic representations of physiological processes but on the creative process itself. The centerpiece, Éberség (I-II.), is partially created live in a performative installation, allowing visitors to not only observe but actively witness the artwork’s creation. The bead curtain takes approximately one and a half months of intense work and concentration, reflecting pre-industrial handcrafted production.

Spaces on either side of Éberség reveal the artistic process: numbered notes and color-coded sketches display both abstract and figurative preparatory stages, which are inseparable from each other. During the exhibition, the Project Space transforms into a working studio. The two-part completed work can be interpreted as a model of identity formation, where the act of creation gradually gives way to the finished artwork, which continuously evolves into a performative act.

Curator: Marcell Hocza-Szabó

The program is free! MODEM reserves the right to change the program. By attending, visitors consent to audio and video recordings being made for promotional purposes on MODEM platforms.