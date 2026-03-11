LEGO Group reports record revenue and profit in 2025

The LEGO Group achieved record revenue and profit in 2025, with revenue rising 12% to DKK 83.5 billion (approximately HUF 4,300 billion) and net profit increasing 21% to DKK 16.7 billion compared to 2024. Sales grew 16%, outpacing the overall toy market growth of 7%.

CEO Niels B. Christiansen highlighted that the strong demand was driven by LEGO’s innovative and diverse portfolio, the brand’s strength, and an efficient operational model. The company continued investing in strategic initiatives and capacity expansion, aiming for more than 50% of LEGO brick materials to come from renewable or recycled sources.

In 2025, LEGO launched its largest portfolio yet, with over 860 sets, nearly half of which were new. The company opened a new factory and distribution center in Vietnam, progressed on a factory and distribution center in Virginia, USA, and expanded existing facilities in Hungary, Mexico, and China. LEGO also opened a new regional office in Boston, continued developing its Copenhagen office, and announced plans to relocate its London headquarters.

The LEGO Manufacturing Kft., LEGO’s Hungarian subsidiary founded in 2008 in Nyíregyháza, employs 4,300 people. In September, the company inaugurated its new HUF 54 billion facility, the second-largest LEGO factory in the world.