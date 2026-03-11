Foreign national fned for drug possession in Debrecen

On March 10, 2026, the Debrecen District Court delivered a verdict at a preparatory hearing in a case involving a foreign defendant charged with drug possession. During the hearing, the prosecutor presented the indictment and proposed a penalty in the event of a guilty plea and waiver of the right to trial.

The 22-year-old man admitted to committing the offense in accordance with the indictment and waived his right to a trial, which the court accepted. He was found guilty of the misdemeanor of drug possession and sentenced to a fine of HUF 375,000.

According to the facts of the case, on December 17, 2024, at around 19:30, patrol officers from the Debrecen Police Department visited an apartment on Hadházi Street rented by a Kenyan citizen. The apartment owner was present for cleaning and renovation and discovered suspicious plant material on the kitchen table, prompting an immediate police report. Officers found a bag containing green plant material suspected to be drugs, along with a tobacco grinder, a digital scale, and 41 small bags containing similar substances.

The total THC content of the seized material was 6.685 grams, exceeding the upper limit for a small quantity (111%) but not reaching the threshold for a significant amount (5.6%).

The defendant, a Kenyan student, had purchased the drugs in Debrecen in the days prior from an unknown individual for personal use and left them on the kitchen table of a friend’s apartment after the tenant had traveled. The defendant admitted to the offenses. The court’s decision was acknowledged by the defendant and his lawyer, while the prosecutor reserved three working days to declare an appeal.

( Debrecen Court)