January trade surplus revised down to EUR 423 million

Hungary’s trade surplus for January was revised down to 423 million euros in a second reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the first reading, published on March 10, KSH had put the January surplus at 433 million euros. The revised figures show imports rose by 2.4% year on year in value terms to 8.802 billion euros. Exports were up by 2.8% at 9.225 billion. In volume terms, imports rose by 4.2% and exports by an annual 3.2%. The trade surplus was up by 39 million euros from the same month a year earlier.

MTI