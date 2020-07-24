ECB announces public consultation on the publication of compounded €STR rates

The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering the publication of compounded term rates based on the euro short-term rate (€STR) and solicits views of the public on this matter by launching a public consultation. The publication would take place on a daily basis shortly after the €STR publication. Published maturities could range from one week up to one year. A daily index, making it possible to compute compounded rates over non-standard periods, is also envisaged as part of the publication.

The public consultation, which asks for the public’s views on specific characteristics of the compounded rate, has been launched today and will expire on 11 September 2020 at 18:00 CET. Interested stakeholders are invited to respond using the template provided by the ECB. An anonymised summary of all the views expressed will be published following the solicitation period.