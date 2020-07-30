Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 July 2020

Economy
Orsolya MajláthLeave a Comment on Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 July 2020

In the week ending 24 July 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 319.4 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 162.7 billion to EUR 1,300.7 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) to the current accounts (liability item 2.1).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 14.4 billion to EUR 4,303.2 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 24 July 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 34.6 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 284.6 billion +EUR 0.8 billion -EUR 1.4 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 30.2 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,260.2 billion +EUR 9.5 billion -EUR 0.1 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 224.2 billion +EUR 0.4 billion -EUR 0.5 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 422.6 billion +EUR 19.3 billion -EUR 0.5 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

