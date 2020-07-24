Epidemic Makes Employees ‘More Motivated’ to Retain Job

Hungarian employees have become “more motivated to retain their jobs” in view of the coronavirus crisis, according to a recent survey conducted by pollster Median and insurance company BNP Paribas Cardif.

According to findings of the survey, 56% of respondents would be willing to work more without a pay rise, while 70% would travel 30 minutes longer to work. The survey put the labour stability index at 70 points (on a scale of 100 points), indicating employees’ optimism to continue in their current job for the long term. Participants in the survey voiced similar optimism (58 points) concerning finding another job. Márk István Kiss, the CEO of BNP Paribas Cardif, however, said that employees’ readiness to make more sacrifices to keep their jobs indicate their expectations of increased competition on the labour market. The representative survey was carried out by interviewing 1,200 people in June.

