Financial service providers reported 12,342 suspicious transactions to the authorities last year, daily Magyar Nemzet said.

The number rose from 10,397 in 2018 and 8,585 in 2017, the paper said, citing data compiled by the National Tax and Customs Authority (NAV). Including reports of suspicious transactions made by cooperating foreign institutions and other investigative bodies, NAV officials processed 14,630 such reports.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay