Hungary Industrial Output Drops By 7.8 % in June

Output of Hungary’s industrial sector fell by an annual 7.8% in June, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) in a second reading show.

Adjusted for workday effects, industrial output dropped by 12.2% in June. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial output rose by a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 17.1% in that month, KSH said. The automotive sector accounted for more than 28% of manufacturing sector output in June. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment, which made up 13% of manufacturing sector output, rose by 4.5%, after declining for two consecutive months. Output of food, drink and tobacco companies, which accounted for 12% of manufacturing, increased by 1.7% also after falling for two months in a row. For the period January-June, industrial output dropped 12.8% year-on-year, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay