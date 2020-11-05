Fewer Hungarians Invest Savings, More Keep Cash at Home

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Just 40% of Hungarians have savings invested in the money market, according to a survey in September by OTP Bank, the lowest level since the lender launched the annual gauge of financial self-care in 2011. The representative survey shows 47% of Hungarians keep some of their savings at home, up from 41% in 2018, and 23% said all of their savings are at home. About 35% of those surveyed said they had been negatively impacted by the pandemic: 8% had lost their jobs and one-third were getting smaller paycheques.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

