Consultations on HUF 23 BN Subsidy Scheme Supporting Local Health Care Supply Start

Consultations on a 23 billion forint subsidy programme for corporate investments that boost Hungary’s level of self-sufficiency in the production of medical supplies have started, the Innovation and Technology Ministry said. The ministry is accepting input on the scheme until Feb. 2. Pre-registration for the grants starts on March 10, and applications may be submitted on April 8-29 for grants of between 30 million forints and 2 billion. The government launched the programme in mid-2020, in the face of the coronavirus crisis, awarding 50 billion forints in subsidies for 46 such investments with a combined value of 65 billion forints.

MTI