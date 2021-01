Annual wage growth in Hungary was 8.6% in November, edging down from 8.8% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

In absolute terms, the average gross monthly wage for full-time employees stood at 438,200 forints (EUR 1,200). The average net wage was 291,400 forints. Calculating with twelve-month CPI of 2.7% in November, real wages grew by 5.7%.

MTI