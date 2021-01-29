KSH: Deaths Outstrip Births in 2020

The rate of natural decline in the population increased in 2020, with a 3.4 percent rise in births and a 7.7 percent increase in deaths compared with the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In the period, 92,233 children were born, 3,040 more than in the year before, while 139,549 people died, 9,946 more than in 2019. The population loss for 2020 was 47,316, representing a 17 percent increase from 2019.

In December alone, there was a 44 percent increase in the number of deaths and a 7.9 percent decrease in the number of births compared with the same period of 2019. The population loss was 8,974 in December last year, a 162 percent increase from December 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of marriages increased in 2020: 67,301 couples tied the knot, 2,033 more than in 2019.

The positive balance of international migration reduced the population decrease resulting from natural decline, and estimates based on the 2011 census showed that the population of Hungary was 9,731,000 at the end of 2020, KSH said.

MTI

Photo: Péter Komka/MTI