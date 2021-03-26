NBH: CPI Growth Expected to Be Temporary

Hungary’s inflation rise is expected to be temporary, with annual inflation coming to 3.8-3.9% in 2021, András Balatoni, the director of the central bank, said.

In its December forecast, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) had put average annual inflation for this year at 3.5-3.6%, Balatoni noted. After spikes in the short term, inflation is expected to stabilise around the 3.0% target, he added. The Hungarian economy is likely to rebound quickly from the slump caused by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with GDP likely to reach 2019 levels by the end of the year, he said. Growth is expected to be between 4-6% in 2021 and 5-6% in 2022, Balatoni said. The NBH’s quarterly Inflation Report said that in the short term, higher vehicle fuel prices, a rise in the excise tax on tobacco products and repricing are expected to lift CPI temporarily to 4.8-4.9% in the second quarter.

hungarymatters.hu