The forint weakened against the leading currencies on the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday morning.

The euro stood at HUF 361.57 shortly before 8 am, higher than HUF 361.11 on Friday night. The Swiss franc rose from HUF 325.66 to HUF 326.09 and the dollar from HUF 306.99 to HUF 307.53. The euro weakened against the dollar to $ 1.1756 on Friday morning after $ 1.1763 on Friday night.

MTI

pixabay