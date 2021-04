Guest nights spent in Hungarian tourist accommodations in February fell by an annual 89.7% to 181,000, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Nights spent by domestic tourists dropped by 85.7% to 123,000, while those spent by foreign visitors declined by 93.5% to 58,000. Revenue was down 89.6% to 3.5 billion forints (EUR 9.7m).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay