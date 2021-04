Economic research institute Kopint-Tárki has raised its forecast for Hungary’s economic growth in 2021 to 4.5% from its December projection of 3.5%.

Éva Palócz, the think tank’s head, said economic growth in 2021 will partly result from a base effect, with a rebound of around 10% expected in the second quarter. In 2022, Kopint-Tárki forecasts GDP growth of 4.5%. Meanwhile, it expects CPI to accelerate to 3.7% this year from 3.3% in 2020.

