Hungary Inflation 3.7% in March

Consumer price inflation averaged an annual 3.7% in March, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Analysts forecast a rise of 3.8%. CPI rose by 0.7% month on month.

Spirits, tobacco products and fuels were the main drivers of inflation. Vehicle fuel prices were 6.6% higher than in February and up 17.7% since March last year. Tobacco prices rose 17.5% in a year and 2.1% in a single month. Consumer durables were up an annual 3.6%, with car prices 11.4% higher. Services prices accelerated from 3.1% in February to 3.7%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay