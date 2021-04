Retail sales fell by an annual 5.6% in February, according to unadjusted data, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Based on calendar-year adjusted data, sales were down 5.9% in February. The data reflects a base effect from the previous February, with sales fuelled by panic buying. Based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, the volume of retail trade dropped by 1.2% month on month.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay