Olympic skeet shooting champion Diána Igaly has died of complications related to Covid-19, aged 56, the secretary general of the Hungarian Shooting Association has confirmed.

Igaly, who won her Olympic gold in Athens in 2004, also won four World Championships and six European championships. She had been hospitalised with the infection and died on Thursday evening, László Sinka told MTI. “A real champion, a legend has gone,” he said.

