Construction Output Rebounds From Low Base in March

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Output of Hungary’s construction sector rose by an annual 4.3% in March, after contracting in the base period as the country went into pandemic lockdown, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

 

Output of the buildings segment increased by 6.4%, while civil engineering output was flat. In a month-on-month comparison, output rose by a seasonally and working day-adjusted 11.5%. In absolute terms, construction sector output came to 386.0 billion forints (EUR 1.1bn) in March. The building segment accounted for close to 68% of the total. In January-March, construction output fell by 2.0% in annual comparison.

 

