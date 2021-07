Factory gate prices in Hungary rose by an annual 11.3% in May, the fastest rate in years, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

KSH said the price increase was influenced by the forint/euro exchange rate and dearer commodities and feedstock prices. Prices for domestic sale increased by 14.4%, while export prices climbed 9.6%. In a month-on-month comparison, PPI edged down 0.1% as prices for domestic sale rose by 1.3% but export prices fell by 0.9%.

hungarymatters.hu