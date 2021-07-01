Social Media Use in Hungary Well Over EU Average

About 87% of Hungarian internet users participate on social media websites, well over the average rate of 65% for the whole European Union, an analysis of data on household use of ICT devices by the Central Statistical Office shows. Around 79% of Hungarians said they watch videos on content-sharing services, 13 percentage points over the EU average.

Some 90% said they research products and services before making purchases, 10 percentage points higher than the EU average. About 69% use streaming music services or download music from the internet, 8 percentage points more than the rate for the whole EU.

Around 61% of Hungarians use online banking services, under the EU rate of 66%. Some 83% of Hungarians get their news online, compared to 75% of all EU citizens. KSH noted that the ratio of Hungarians between 16 and 74 who made online purchases last year rose 11 percentage points to 60%. Around 49% ordered from local webshops, 23% placed orders with businesses in other EU member states and 15% made online purchases from countries outside of the EU.

