Industrial Output Up 22% YY in June

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Industrial Output Up 22% YY in June

Industrial output in Hungary grew by an annual 22% in June, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed. Output grew by 18.6%, according to working day-adjusted data.

 

Month on month, output rose by 0.3%, based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data. Output of Hungary’s automotive sector, which accounts for the biggest share of manufacturing in the country, increased by 13.6% year on year in June. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment rose by 19.0% in June, while the food, drinks and tobacco segment increased by 12.7%.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Hungary Inflation Eases to 4.6% in July

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Online Web Shops Struggle With Labour Shortages

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Online Shopping Shifting to Mobile Apps

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *