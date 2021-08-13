Industrial Output Up 22% YY in June

Industrial output in Hungary grew by an annual 22% in June, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed. Output grew by 18.6%, according to working day-adjusted data.

Month on month, output rose by 0.3%, based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data. Output of Hungary’s automotive sector, which accounts for the biggest share of manufacturing in the country, increased by 13.6% year on year in June. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment rose by 19.0% in June, while the food, drinks and tobacco segment increased by 12.7%.

hungarymatters.hu