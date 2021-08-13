Sense of Job Security Improves – Survey

Fully 62% of Hungarian employees are confident of 5-plus years of job security, according to a recent survey.

A year ago, 55% were similarly assured. The relevant index rose to 80 points from 74 points a year earlier, while the measure of finding a new job went up to 60 points from 58 points, BNP Paribas Cardif and polling company Medián said. The labour market stability index fell by 2 points from the previous quarter to 68 points, according to the survey carried out in June. Meanwhile, employees were less keen to keep their jobs, with this measure dropping 2 points to 56 points. The share of employees willing to work more for the same pay fell to 46% from 56%.

