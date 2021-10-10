Hungary Inflation 5.5% in September

Hungarian inflation was an annual 5.5% in September, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday. CPI was driven by higher cigarette, spirits and vehicle fuel prices, with spirits and tobacco prices rising 11.2%, lifted by a 17.8% increase in tobacco prices.

Prices in the category of goods that includes vehicle fuel grew by 9.8%, as vehicle fuel prices jumped 21.6%. Food prices were up by 4.4%, household energy prices edged 0.6% higher, consumer durable prices rose by 5.1% and clothing prices increased by 0.5%. Service prices rose by 3.2%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was an annual 4.0% in September. CPI calculated with a basket of goods and services used by pensioners stood at 5.0%. In a month-on-month comparison, inflation was 0.2%.

