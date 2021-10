Swiss-owned building materials maker Swiss Krono plans a 17 billion forint (EUR 47.2m) expansion at its base in Vásárosnamény, in north-east Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday.

The government is supporting the investment, which will preserve 145 jobs and create 28, with a 2.5 billion forint grant, Szijjártó said. Swiss Krono also made a commitment to continue its operations for another ten years, he added.

hungarymatters.hu