Innovation Ministry Partners With OTP Bank to Build Europe’s Largest Supercomputer

The innovation and technology ministry (ITM) and OTP Bank have partnered to build Europe’s largest supercomputer, minister László Palkovics told the Infotér conference in Balatonfüred on Tuesday.

The partnership will see the ministry and OTP Bank develop a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based Hungarian language model capable, among other things, of managing phone banking operations in their entirety, Palkovics said. The supercomputer will also be capable of applying the data inputted in Hungarian in a variety of other areas like education, research and development and the private sector, the minister added. The ministry wants to give state institutions, universities and small and medium-sized companies the opportunity to make use of the computer, Palkovics said. As regards the government’s recent measures related to artificial intelligence, he noted the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Coalition in 2018 and the adoption of Hungary’s AI strategy in 2019.

hungarymatters.hu