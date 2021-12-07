Fuel Prices to Drop on Wednesday

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Fuel Prices to Drop on Wednesday

From Wednesday (8th December), the price of diesel will decrease significantly, holtankoljak.hu reported.

 

The price of 95 petrol will be HUF 15 less, while that of diesel will decrease by HUF 10 gross. According to the paper, this price reduction will already be reflected to some extent in the retail prices of filling stations (in contrast to the easing last week). Gergely Gulyás announced at the government information on 11th November that fuel prices would be frozen to stop the endless rise, the upper limit would be set at HUF 480, so petrol and diesel could not be more expensive.

holtankoljak.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

LMP: Hungary Must Prepare for Prolonged Economic Slowdown

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fuel Prices to Drop on Wednesday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Finance Minister: CEE Engine of EU Growth

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Virág utca

16 m2 garage for rent
15 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *