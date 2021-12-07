Fuel Prices to Drop on Wednesday

From Wednesday (8th December), the price of diesel will decrease significantly, holtankoljak.hu reported.

The price of 95 petrol will be HUF 15 less, while that of diesel will decrease by HUF 10 gross. According to the paper, this price reduction will already be reflected to some extent in the retail prices of filling stations (in contrast to the easing last week). Gergely Gulyás announced at the government information on 11th November that fuel prices would be frozen to stop the endless rise, the upper limit would be set at HUF 480, so petrol and diesel could not be more expensive.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay