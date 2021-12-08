13th Month Pension to Arrive in February

The government decree ordering 13th month pensions to be paid out in February 2022 was signed on Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a video published on Facebook.

Speaking after meeting the members of the Council for the Elderly, Orbán said the Hungarian economy was on an upswing and back to its performance level before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Pensioners already received an 80,000 forint (EUR 219) pension premium in November, he noted. “We don’t want to stop here,” Orbán said. Pensions will be raised by 5% in 2022, and the 13th month pension, “which the left-wing [government] took away”, will be re-introduced, he said.

