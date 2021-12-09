Hungary Budget Deficit HuF 3,931 BN in November

Hungary’s cash-flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, was 3,931.3 billion forints (EUR 10.7bn) at the end of November, the finance ministry said in a preliminary release on Wednesday.

The deficit widened by 1,009.1 billion forints from a month earlier. “Government measures to protect families, reduce taxes and offer investment incentives have helped the economic recovery to a large degree and mitigated the negative effects of external factors,” the ministry said. “The Hungarian economy grew by 6.1% in the third quarter, and [Hungary] remains at the forefront of the European Union in terms of its investment rate, while the number jobholders has come close to 4.7 million people,” it added.

hungarymatters.hu