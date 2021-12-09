Hungary Budget Deficit HuF 3,931 BN in November

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Budget Deficit HuF 3,931 BN in November

Hungary’s cash-flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, was 3,931.3 billion forints (EUR 10.7bn) at the end of November, the finance ministry said in a preliminary release on Wednesday.

 

The deficit widened by 1,009.1 billion forints from a month earlier. “Government measures to protect families, reduce taxes and offer investment incentives have helped the economic recovery to a large degree and mitigated the negative effects of external factors,” the ministry said. “The Hungarian economy grew by 6.1% in the third quarter, and [Hungary] remains at the forefront of the European Union in terms of its investment rate, while the number jobholders has come close to 4.7 million people,” it added.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Varga Unveils HuF 230 BN for Poor Localities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary November Inflation 7.4%

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Korean Company Creating 631 Jobs in Debrecen With State Support

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

93 m2 house for sale
32 000 000 Ft

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *