Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary rose from a low base by an annual 79% to 1,733,000 in October, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Wednesday said on Wednesday.

The number of guest nights spent by foreign visitors jumped by 565.1% to 694,000, while those spent by domestic travellers climbed by 20.3% to 1,039,000.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay