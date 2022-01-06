Families to Receive HuF 600 BN in Reimbursed Taxes

Tax authority NAV received 835,000 applications for family tax reimbursements last year, under which over 600 billion forints (EUR 1.7bn) will be refunded to taxpayers, András Tállai, state secretary at the finance ministry, told MTI.

Tállai noted that families raising children, disabled people and pregnant women are eligible for the tax refund under a “unique” measure taken by the Hungarian government. Personal income tax on basic wages, family assistance, incomes from farm produce and property leases will be refunded, he said. Fully 81% of the applications were tendered online, the state secretary said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay