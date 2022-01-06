Trócsányi Recommended for Reformed Church University Rector

Leaders of the Reformed Church in Hungary have recommended László Trócsányi for rector of Károli Gáspár University, the university told MTI on Wednesday.

The church has initiated that President János Áder should appoint Professor László Trócsányi, representing Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party in the European Parliament, as the university’s rector, the institution’s Senate said in line with the proposal of the General Synod and its head, Bishop Zoltán Balog. Trócsányi was Hungary’s ambassador to Brussels from 2000 to 2004, and to Paris from 2010 to 2014. He served as minister of justice from 2014 until his election as member of the European Parliament in 2019.

hungarymatters.hu