Fuel Prices to Rise Again

Economy
Gasoline and diesel will also become significantly more expensive: on Wednesday, the purchase price of petrol will increase by HUF 5 gross, and we will have to pay HUF 6 gross more for diesel, writes holtankoljak.hu.

 

According to the article, the current situation is becoming more and more tragic for the fuel industry, as the purchase price of diesel is already above HUF 480 gross. Regarding the average prices, we would pay 509 forints for the 95 petrol without the price cap, and the average price of diesel would be 525 forints, they add.

