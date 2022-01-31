Snowfall is Coming

This week, the variable strength of the wind can often reach 40-50 kilometers / hour.

The temperature will be between -4 and +1, -5 in the morning and 0 degrees at night. In the afternoon, it will be around 3-10 degrees, but it can be a few degrees cooler in the northeast. In frosty places, thermometers can measure -7, -8 degrees at dawn.

By Wednesday, a few centimeters of snow could form in most parts of the country, which would then melt almost everywhere during the day. The snow can stay for a longer time northeast of the Debrecen-Miskolc line. As for the precipitation in addition, we can expect light rain (1-3 mm) practically anywhere, and snowfall any day of the week.

24.hu

pixabay