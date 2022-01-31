Snowfall is Coming

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Snowfall is Coming

This week, the variable strength of the wind can often reach 40-50 kilometers / hour.

 

The temperature will be between -4 and +1, -5 in the morning and 0 degrees at night. In the afternoon, it will be around 3-10 degrees, but it can be a few degrees cooler in the northeast. In frosty places, thermometers can measure -7, -8 degrees at dawn.

 

By Wednesday, a few centimeters of snow could form in most parts of the country, which would then melt almost everywhere during the day. The snow can stay for a longer time northeast of the Debrecen-Miskolc line. As for the precipitation in addition, we can expect light rain (1-3 mm) practically anywhere, and snowfall any day of the week.

 

24.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Opposition Expresses Support for Teachers’ Strike

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Teachers Stage Warning Strike

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Carbon Monoxide Detected in a Family House in Vámospércs

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *