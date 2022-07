The forint traded at 407.57 to the euro around 5:30 in the evening on Tuesday, making a modest recovery after slipping as far as 409.84 in the afternoon, a new historical low.

The forint softened from 401.84 to the euro late Monday. The forint weakened to 397.93 from 385.31 against the dollar, and dropped to 410.56 from 400.68 to the Swiss franc.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay