Bosch to Strengthen Electromobility R+D, Production in Hungary

German engineering giant Bosch on Thursday said it will strengthen its electromobility R+D and production activities in Hungary. “Our goal is to make Budapest a centre in central and eastern Europe for the development of electric and hybrid drivetrains as well other technical solutions,” Bosch’s head in Hungary, István Szászi said.

Bosch group already produces electric drivetrains and e-mobility parts at three plants in Hungary, in Miskolc, Maklár and Hatvan. It employs about 3,000 people in Budapest working on future automotive industry technologies, including several hundred engineers tasked with electromobility developments.

Bosch expects a new campus it is building in Hungary that will undertake R and D in electromobility and autonomous vehicles to open its doors in the second half of 2022. Bosch pointed out its “active cooperation” with universities in Hungary and said a new production process and part that means “a big advance” in the creation of future vehicles was developed in a joint project between Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems, based in Miskolc, in north-eastern Hungary, and the University of Miskolc.

hungarymatters.hu