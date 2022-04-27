Construction Sector Output Could Match 2021 Levels in 2022

Output of Hungary’s construction industry could reach last year’s roughly 5,500 billion forints (EUR 14.7bn) this year, the head of industry association ÉVOSZ said at a sector conference organised by Portfolio.hu on Tuesday.

László Koji said output will be driven by the private sector, with projects in industry and logistics. State and municipal council orders are likely to fall as the government has postponed construction investments of around 500 billion forints, he added. Csaba Gyutai, the government’s commissioner for coordinating policy measures in the construction sector, urged a reindustrialisation of the local building materials sector. He noted that 90% of general contractors and 80% of building materials sellers are Hungarian-owned, but the rate of local ownership among building materials producers stands at just 10%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay